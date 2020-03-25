River Dragons and PMB Broadcasting Renew Partnership for 2020-21 Season

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce that our agreement with PMB Broadcasting has been renewed in full for the 2020-21 season. This means that WRCG (92.1FM/1420AM) will remain your flagship home for the River Dragons in Columbus and Phenix City.

"We're very impressed with the results we got from the PMB partnership after the first season" River Dragons president and GM Scott Brand said. "I think there's no comparison to having live local sports on live local radio and with the commitment PMB shows to that, it made continuing this partnership a no-brainer."

PMB Broadcasting was founded in 2008, and is locally owned and operated, carrying eight different stations in the Columbus and Phenix City markets.

"PMB Broadcasting is still going to be the home of Columbus River Dragons hockey" PMB spokesperson Lori Lee said. "We're excited to have another season of hockey on our airwaves and can't wait to drop the puck in October!"

All games home and away plus the River Dragons weekly radio coach's show can be heard on WRCG in the Columbus/Phenix City market starting in late-October.

