River Dragons and Ice Breakers Make 4-Player Trade

December 16, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons and Mentor Ice Breakers have made a trade today that sends Jiri Pestuka and Chad Herron to the Ice Breakers in exchange for Parker Moskal and Vaughn Clouston.

Moskal plays forward and is a San Diego native who has appeared in 14 games so far this season with the Ice Breakers tallying 27 points (9G-18A). At one point this season Moskal was tied for second in the FPHL in total points. He is in his second year as a pro after splitting time with the Elmira Enforcers and Ice Breakers last season. In total Moskal has appeared in 32 FPHL games and accrued 55 points (19G-36A).

Clouston is a defenseman from Washington Township, MI who is in his third year as a pro. After debuting with the North Shore Knights for two games in 2017-18, Clouston had spent the last two seasons in Mentor with the Ice Breakers. This season Clouston has proven effective on the blue line with 11 points (2G-9A) in 18 games played with one of those goals going as a game-winner.

Both players figure to bring some spark to the River Dragons lineup that has currently lost four straight games and now look ahead to a four-game homestand.

Both Moskal and Clouston are expected to make their debuts this weekend against the Delaware Thunder. Tickets to those games available at the Civic Center Box Office, and Saturday is Hockey Fights Hunger night with another specialty jersey auction available for fans to win via the LiveSource app.

