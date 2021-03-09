River Dragons Agree to TV Partnership with WTVM

March 9, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons and WTVM News Leader 9 have struck a partnership that will see four games from the 2021 FPHL season broadcast on over-the-air television in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The following games have been designated for television coverage

Saturday, March 13th vs Carolina (6:35 puck drop) Bounce TV (9-2)

Saturday, March 20th vs Elmira (6:35 puck drop) Bounce TV (9-2)

Saturday, March 27th vs Carolina (6:05 puck drop) WTVM (9-1)

Sunday, April 18th vs Port Huron (5:35 puck drop) Bounce TV (9-2)

With a limited crowd currently allowed in the Columbus Civic Center the River Dragons found it to be in the best interest of the fan base to get a television deal struck.

"This is something we've been working on for quite some time now" team President/GM Scott Brand said. "The pandemic has obviously shifted some priorities in terms of fans being able to follow the team, but we're extremely happy to partner with WTVM and Bounce and look forward to our fans being able to watch hockey from the comfort of their home if they can't get tickets to these games."

The River Dragons are very excited for this new partnership and all the different creative outlets being on over-the-air television can provide. Save this link to remind yourself of the channels and game times for our games this season!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2021

River Dragons Agree to TV Partnership with WTVM - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.