River Dragons Adding Jordan Communications Family into Radio Network

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to formally welcome Jordan Communications and their network of radio stations into the River Dragons family leading into the 2020-21 season.

Jordan Communications is a local radio ownership group headquartered out of Newnan, GA with both TV and radio stations in western Georgia as well as southern and eastern Alabama. The Columbus River Dragons will now have all games home and away plus the Swamp Fox Distilling Co. Coach's Show be heard on three full-fledged network affiliates along with the River Dragons flagship in Columbus, WRCG (through PMB Broadcasting).

"Adding Jordan Communications and its family of stations will allow our more distant fans the opportunity to follow the River Dragons on their local radio station" River Dragons President/GM said. "Terrestrial radio continues to play a very important part in our branding strategy to strengthen our bond with our fans and communities in western/central Georgia and eastern/central Alabama. For our team to continue to grow, we need to be a regional entertainment option for families and fans, this is part of our long term plan to strengthen that bond."

The River Dragons new affiliates through Jordan Communications are:

WQEE, 99.1 FM in Newnan, GA

WBRQ, 91.9 FM in Lagrange, GA

WZEV, 90.5 FM in Lineville/Ashland, AL

The River Dragons are ecstatic about our new partnership with Jordan Communications and expanding our coverage into two states (Georgia and Alabama) and over 10 different counties between those two states. The River Dragons continue to work diligently this offseason to prepare for their second season in the FPHL in 2020-21.

