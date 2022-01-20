River Dragons Add Jordan Communications' TV-18 to Broadcast Network

Columbus, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment and the Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the addition of another television partner in the ever-growing River Dragons broadcast network.

Jordan Communications (a previous partner with three radio stations throughout west Georgia and east Alabama) have also agreed to televise games on their TV-18 Channel, covering the Auburn-Opelika and West Point markets.

The TV-18 partnership is an especially exciting one for ISE and the Auburn area, as the station is carried on Auburn University's cable package. This means students on-campus will have a way to watch the River Dragons from their homes at the University.

"We are excited to add Channel 18 to our broadcast Family as they have committed to broadcasting five Sunday games" River Dragons team President/GM Scott Brand said. "Being able to bring River Dragons hockey via TV to the Auburn/Opelika/Valley City and West Point area allows our fans to follow us and let people know that family-friendly entertainment is just down the road in Columbus."

The first game that will be broadcast on TV-18 will be this weekend, Sunday's 4:30 puck drop against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

"Building a four station radio network, and now a three television outlets (WTVM in Columbus and BEAM TV in Phenix City being the others) shows our organization's commitment to the Chattahoochee Valley and gives us an opportunity to grow our sport" Brand continued.

FULL WQMK-TV Auburn-Opelika Broadcast Schedule

Sunday January 23 - 4:00 PM vs. Carolina

Sunday February 27 - 4:00 PM at Carolina

Sunday March 6 - 4:00 PM vs. Danbury

Sunday March 20 - 4:00 PM vs. Watertown

Sunday April 10 - 4:00 PM vs. Carolina

