River Dragons Add Hunter, Willy

August 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan Hunter and goaltender Mack Willy to PTOs for the 2023-24 season.

Hunter, 21, is a familiar name to River Dragons fans, having played a pair of games for the team last season against the Carolina Thunderbirds while wrapping up his junior career with the Bradford Bulls. The 6-2, 185-pound forward did not register a point in the two contests, but with Bradford finished the season with 51 goals and 65 assists for 116 points in just 41 games while serving as team captain. He was selected to the GMHL All-Star Team Dark and won the Marshall Uretsky Award as the GMHL Most Valuable Player.

Willy is a Tacoma, Washington native who just completed an impressive career at Concordia University of Wisconsin (ACHA D2). The 24-year-old goaltender compiled a career record of 50-21-3 with a 3.05 GAA and .922 save percentage. He was named ACHA 2 NCHL Rookie of the Year and ACHA 2 NCHL Tournament MVP in the 2019-20 season before the playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021-22 he was named to the ACHA 2 NCHL All-Conference Team. Willy's senior season was his best statistically, posting a 23-5-1 mark in the regular season and 3-1-0 in the playoffs.

Both players will be in town for training camp when it begins in October, with specific dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Full season ticket plans are on sale now for the 2023-24 FPHL Season

