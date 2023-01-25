River Dragons Add Goalie Pavlas, Center Heitzner

January 25, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has added goaltender Christian Pavlas and center Kyle Heitzner to the roster ahead of this weekend's series against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Pavlas, 26, brings a championship pedigree with him. He was a part of the 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds squad, going 5-1-0 to lead the team to the title alongside current River Dragons Josh Pietrantonio and Jay Croop.

The Bratislava, Slovakia native was named FPHL Goaltender of the Year, along the way setting the league record for shutouts in a season at five while posting a 30-3-0 mark, a .932 save percentage and 1.77 goals against average. Pavlas also won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Junior Championship with Team Slovakia.

The 23-year-old Heitzner comes to the River Dragons after playing in one game with the Delaware Thunder this season, recording an assist in the contest. Last season the Brechin, Ontario native posted four goals and nine points in seven games with the Watertown Wolves and also appeared in 14 games with the SPHL's Quad City Storm.

Both players are expected to join the River Dragons this week as they prepare for the weekend series against the Port Huron Prowlers. Friday night is Hockey is for Everyone Night and Saturday night is Pink the Rink! Both games start at 7:30 pm and tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.