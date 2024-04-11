River Dragons Add Bryan Moore Ahead of Weekend

April 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has added forward Bryan Moore to the roster on a four-game PTO ahead of its weekend series with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Moore, 29, is the brother of River Dragons forward Kyle Moore. He suited up in one game for Columbus last season with no points and four minutes in penalties. Moore is in his ninth season of pro hockey, and has played at every level of minor league hockey including the American Hockey League. He was named ECHL Player of the Week in November 2015 and was an ECHL All-Star in the 2018-19 season.

The River Dragons are on the road tonight and Friday night at 7:35 pm before returning home for the final regular season home game against the Thunderbirds on Saturday at 7:05 pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night with giveaways, prizes and more! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.