River Dragons Add 6 to Call-Up/Loan List

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made six additions to their Call-Up/Loan list and are returning two players from the same list.

The Knoxville Ice Bears waived forward Josh Pietrantonio and goaltender Hayden Stewart. They have been re-added to the River Dragons roster in advance of the 2021 season.

The Birmingham Bulls have called up forwards CJ Hayes, Chase Fallis, and Austin Daae as well as goaltender Frankie McClendon.

The Pensacola Ice Flyers have called up defenseman Jake Howie and goaltender Jacob Caffrey.

All six of the aforementioned players have been placed on Columbus' Call-Up/Loan list and will revert back to the River Dragons should they find themselves back in the FPHL.

Even in the middle of uncertainty regarding the 2021 season the River Dragons continue to show their excellency in developing players and moving them up to the next level with 10 call-ups to the SPHL this season alone.

"Our organization takes pride in the fact that we put a competitive team on the ice but we are also able to provide development opportunities for our players" team President/GM Scott Brand said. "This is what every team that isn't in the NHL should strive for, the ability to give players a place to grow and a place to show their talents to move up to their ultimate goal."

River Dragons Call-ups this season:

D Jake Howie (Pensacola, twice)

HC Jerome Bechard (Birmingham)

F Connor Fries (Knoxville)

F Josh Pietrantonio (Knoxville)

G Hayden Stewart (Knoxville)

G Jacob Caffrey (Pensacola)

F Chase Fallis (Birmingham)

F CJ Hayes (Birmingham)

F Austin Daae (Birmingham)

G Frankie McClendon (Birmingham)

