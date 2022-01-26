River Dragons Acquire Goaltender Mike Cosentino in Trade with Port Huron

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons today have acquired goaltender Mike Cosentino from the Port Huron Prowlers for financial considerations.

Cosentino was waived by the Delaware Thunder on Monday and after multiple claims on the waiver wire the Prowlers were awarded his rights as the lowest team in standings among claimed teams. After the waiver claim was finalized the River Dragons and Prowlers struck the deal.

Cosentino is a Point Pleasant, NJ native who is in his 2nd year pro. He debuted with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL and the Watertown Wolves during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season where he had a 3-3-0 combined record in eight appearances for those teams. After not playing in the 2020-21 season, Cosentino returned to pro hockey with the Delaware Thunder where he appeared in 13 games prior to being waived.

The Worcester Railers of the ECHL called up Cosentino earlier this season but he did not appear in a game for the team before being sent back down.

Before turning pro, Cosentino played junior hockey with the Philadelphia Revolution and Connecticut Oilers of the EHL and then played three years of college hockey in the NCAA D3 ranks. His freshman season was spent with King's College before a move to Neumann University for two more seasons. His sophomore year at Neumann saw him put up a stellar .923 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.

Cosentino joins a goaltender stable of Jared Rutledge and Bailey MacBurnie in Columbus. The River Dragons next games are Friday and Saturday night against the Prowlers at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster, puck drop for both games is at 7:30.

