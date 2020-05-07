River Dragons Acquire Ensor and Daniliuk in 4-Player Swap with Danville

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons and Danville Dashers have made a trade today, sending forward Will Laporte and goaltender Ryland Pashovitz to the Danville Dashers in exchange for defensemen Seth Ensor and Dzmitry Daniliuk.

Daniliuk is a Belarusian native who just finished his second season of pro hockey in North America. He was acquired by the Dashers at the trade deadline from the Mentor Ice Breakers (where he played for the better part of two seasons) and appeared in two games with Danville before the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He also has previous experience in the LNAH as well as the Belarusian league.

Ensor is a Texas native who finished his rookie season tallying 23 points and 114 penalty minutes in 45 games with Danville splitting time between defense and forward. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College playing both NCAA DIII and ACHA DII hockey in college. He also played at Finlandia in the NCAA DIII ranks.

The River Dragons are excited to add more natural defensemen into the fold after playing many games last season with converted forwards on the blue line.

"This was a need we had to address" River Dragons hockey ops said in a joint statement. "We only played a handful of games with even four or five natural defensemen in any game. That combined with (Ensor's) rookie status, which will help our roster compliance for rookies, are things we will continue to improve upon to make next season an even better one than the first."

The River Dragons happily welcome Seth Ensor and Dzmitry Daniliuk into the fold and say thanks to Will Laporte and Ryland Pashovitz for their contributions on and off the ice and wish them the best of luck in their new opportunity.

