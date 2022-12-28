River Dragons Acquire Costello from Sea Wolves

December 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that the team has acquired forward Chuck Costello from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in exchange for the rights to goaltender Bailey MacBurnie.

Costello, 26, has six goals and seven points in 16 games played with the Sea Wolves this season. The 6-1, 185 lb. Philadelphia, PA native is in his first professional season after spending four years with Becker College where he served as both assistant captain and captain. He then spent a fifth-year season - allowed by the NCAA due to COVID-19 - at Westfield State University where he recorded nine goals and 20 points in 25 games.

MacBurnie was loaned to the Knoxville Ice Bears earlier this week.

Columbus will now embark on a three-game home-and-home series starting on the road Friday night in Mississippi against the Sea Wolves at 8:05 pm ET. Then the two teams return to the Columbus Civic Center for games on New Year's Eve (Saturday) at 7:30 pm and New Year's Day (Sunday) at 4:30 pm. Tickets are available through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.