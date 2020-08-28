River Cleanup Volunteers Still Wanted

Calling all river-loving volunteers! The Missoula PaddleHeads are organizing their 1st Annual River Cleanup along the shores of our beloved Clark Fork River. Anyone interested in preserving the health of our river after another summer of world-class recreation should join us at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 30th at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Volunteers will receive supplies, river section assignments, and a post-clean up lunch at the ballpark.

Registration is FREE, but imperative for this event. Please register HERE: atmilb.com/3ieAy6h

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their bikes, scooters, or versatile walking shoes if they are willing to accept river zones further from the stadium. Anyone with mobility concerns will be given priority for assignments closer to the ballpark. All trash and recyclables will be returned to the ballpark and disposed of properly by Republic Services.

After the cleanup, volunteers will be treated to lunch from a Missoula favorite, Five on Black. Additionally, there will be prizes awarded for most weight collected and the strangest item found. Volunteers are encouraged to eat their complimentary lunches on our field and enjoy a screening of award-winning river documentaries. Local beer and cider will be available for purchase.

