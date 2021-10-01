River Cats to Participate in MiLB's "Homers That Help" Campaign

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are proud to partner with Minor League Baseball to participate in the Triple-A Final Stretch "Homers That Help" campaign, in which the California Fire Foundation has been selected as the local charity to benefit.

"We're honored to be chosen as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch Homers That Help campaign," said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. "We've all seen how destructive this year's fire season has been, which has left many needing a helping hand. There are many organizations working hard to make a difference, and we are honored by the support and recognition."

For each home run hit by the River Cats during the 10 Triple-A Final Stretch games, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 to the California Fire Foundation. Additionally, the team hitting the most home runs over the 10-game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation.

"Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch," said Major League Baseball's Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts."

The Triple-A Final Stretch continues Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Albuquerque Isotopes, with another 7:05 p.m. contest Saturday night, and will wrap up Sunday afternoon with a special Fan Appreciation Day at Sutter Health Park. Tickets for all three remaining home games are on-sale now at rivercats.com.

