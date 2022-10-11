River Cats to Host Job Fair for Enchant, the World's Largest Christmas Light Spectacular

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, looking to hire for Enchant, the world's largest Christmas light spectacular. The event will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. (PT) rain or shine.

Those wanting to work at Enchant and at Sutter Health Park this holiday season should attend this free event where hiring managers will conduct interviews. Interested persons must submit an online application prior to attending the job fair by visiting rivercats.com/employment and clicking on the Enchant section. Job offers for select positions may be extended on the spot.

Jobs available are part-time seasonal positions in concessions, culinary, warehouse, security, EMT, parking, suite attendants, bartenders, ushers, and catering servers. All applicants for positions that serve alcohol must be at least 21 years old.

Sutter Health Park employees will receive competitive wages, job training, and food discounts while at work.

Enchant, which features a walk-thru maze with over four million lights, a 100-foot tree, Santa Claus visits, an ice-skating trail, and other holiday-themed entertainment and treats, is a must-attend event that is sure to brighten up the holiday season.

Tickets to Enchant are on sale now, with opening day slated for Black Friday (Nov. 25).

