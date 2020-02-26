River Cats to Host Annual Preseason Party this Sunday

West Sacramento, Calif. - The 2020 Sacramento River Cats season kicks off this Sunday, March 1, with the annual Preseason Party at Sutter Health Park. This free event will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and features free hot dogs, Round Table Pizza, soda and Merlino's, and the opening of the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office for single game ticket sales.

Attendees at this year's event can enjoy a scavenger hunt throughout the ballpark, a sneak peek at the River Cats' clubhouse, live music in the Knee Deep Alley, and opportunities to take photos with the 2019 Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship trophies. Another exciting feature of this year's Preseason Party is batting practice on the field. Fans of all ages will have an opportunity to take batting practice for a donation to the River Cats Foundation (weather permitting). There will also be free activities for kids, including arts and crafts, and demonstrations from Mad Science.

Tickets to the March 22 Exhibition Game between the River Cats and San Francisco Giants are currently only available at rivercats.com as part of the Best of Sutter Health Park 3-Pack (through Saturday, February 29), but a limited number of seats will be available at Sunday's Preseason Party.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2020 season of River Cats baseball. The Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will open at 1:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to secure seats early for premium games like Opening Night (April 14), Independence Day Eve (July 3), Star Wars Night (July 18), and all giveaway dates to avoid lines and ticket shortages. A full promotions and giveaways schedule for the 2020 season is now available at rivercats.com/promotions. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Those in attendance can also gear up at the On Deck Shop during the annual kick-off event. The store is stocked with a wide variety of the newest River Cats and Giants gear, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and novelty items. There will also be plenty of items commemorating the 2019 River Cats National Championship team.

Season ticket memberships and special ticket packages are available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487) or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

Following the Sacramento River Cats' Exhibition Game with the San Francisco Giants on March 22, the club's PCL and Triple-A title-defense will officially begin on Thursday, April 9 in Reno, with Opening Night at Sutter Health Park coming on Tuesday, April 14 against the Tacoma Rainiers.

