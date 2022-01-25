River Cats to Host Annual Job Fair January 29

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will be hosting their annual job fair on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, looking to hire over 300 employees. The event will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. (PT) rain or shine.

Those wanting to work for the River Cats and at Sutter Health Park for the 2022 season should attend this free event where hiring managers will conduct interviews. Interested persons must submit an online application by visiting rivercats.com/employment prior to attending the job fair. Job offers for select positions may be extended on the spot.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age (with a valid work permit) and at least 21 years old if the position serves alcohol. A condition of employment requires employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Jobs available are part-time seasonal positions in concessions, culinary, warehouse, security, EMT, parking, suite attendants, bartenders, catering servers, and game day entertainment (Cat Crew).

River Cats and Sutter Health Park employees will receive competitive wages, job training, food discounts while at work, and River Cats tickets.

For questions and inquiries, please call (916) 376-4722.

