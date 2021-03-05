River Cats Owner Susan Savage to Lead Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats owner Susan Savage has been named by Major League Baseball, chairperson of a group of minor league owners and operators that will become MiLB's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.

"Congratulations to Susan for joining our first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee at the Professional Development League level," said Michele Meyer-Shipp, Chief People & Culture Officer for Major League Baseball. "As a sport, our potential to reach new heights and improvements in representation across the industry is only possible with the kind of commitment we know that our PDL team and owners, like Susan, are ready to deliver. I am looking forward to working with her and all of our PDL representatives in this important work."

The group's mission is to create and nurture a diverse and inclusive culture, on and off the field, wherein the power of our collective creates meaningful impact for our people, our fans, and our communities.

"I'm humbled and honored to have been put in a position to lead this wonderful committee," Savage said. "With continued efforts and dedication, I'm certain we can make worthy impacts across Minor League Baseball, our communities, and beyond."

Joining Savage on the committee are Martie Cordaro of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Royals), Harold Craw of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Marlins), Emily Jaenson of the Reno Aces (Triple-A, Diamondbacks), Chuck Greenberg of the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Rangers) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Single-A, Cubs), Allan Benavides of the Eugene Emeralds (Single-A, Giants), and Michele Meyer-Shipp of Major League Baseball.

