River Cats Now Accepting National Anthem Video Submissions
April 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are now accepting national anthem video submissions for the 2021 season. If selected, artists will have their rendition aired on the Sutter Health Park video board during pregame ceremonies of a River Cats home game.
All artists - whether soloists, groups, or instrumentalists - must submit their anthem performances no later than Sunday, May 2 in order to be considered for the 2021 season.
Please visit rivercats.com/anthem to submit your audition, as well as to view performance and submission guidelines.
The River Cats will kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT).
Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.
