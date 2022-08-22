River Cats Line 3 Solo Homers, 5-Run 8th Inning Spoils Sunday Finale

August 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Three solo home runs, two in back-to-back fashion, were not enough to overcome a five-run eighth as the Sacramento River Cats (50-67) fell 6-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators (59-58) in Sunday's finale.

The game was scoreless until the fifth. Left fielder Drew Jackson blasted a towering 432-foot homer against his former team (101 MPH exit velocity) to make it 1-0.

After Las Vegas responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, first baseman Yermín Mercedes (444 feet, 101 MPH exit velocity) and right fielder Austin Dean (378 feet, 101.7 MPH exit velocity) went back-to-back to regain the lead.

Sacramento led 3-1 until the bottom of the eighth when Las Vegas plated five runs, two coming on a go-ahead homer by first baseman Dermis Garcia.

Righty Wei-Chieh Huang continued his strong form since returning from the injured list, striking out four while allowing three hits and two walks in 3.1 scoreless innings.

Following the off day, righty Ronnie Williams (0-0, 11.25) will kick off the River Cats' home series with the Reno Aces on Tuesday. He'll take on righty Corbin Martin (6-5, 5.03) at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Third baseman David Villar went 1-for-4 with a double on Sunday, finishing the week 9-for-23 (.391) with four runs, three doubles, three homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.375 OPS in six games.

Lefty Scott Alexander continued his domination of the PCL with a scoreless inning of relief. The 33-year-old is 1-0 with six strikeouts, a 0.60 WHIP, and a .100 opposing batting average in 6.2 shutout innings.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.