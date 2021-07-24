River Cats' bats stifled in shutout defeat

Tacoma, Wash. - One day after putting up eight runs by the third inning, the Sacramento River Cats (28-39) were stifled offensively, falling to the Tacoma Rainiers (36-31) with just three hits.

The hit total was the lowest for Sacramento since its May 20 loss to Reno (also three). Tacoma pitchers did not walk a batter, which is the first time Sacramento was walkless since June 14. Catcher Chadwick Tromp, right fielder Bryce Johnson, and shortstop Mauricio Dubón managed the River Cats' three singles.

The River Cats' pitching staff did their best to keep their struggling offense just one swing away from a tie until right-hander Camilo Doval's rough ninth inning (three runs on two hits and two walks) put the game out of reach.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-4) was excellent, allowing just two hits, two walks, and one unearned run while striking out four in 3.2 innings.

Beede seemingly finished off the fourth, but center fielder Heliot Ramos misplayed the would-be inning-ending fly out, allowing Tacoma catcher Jose Godoy to reach second safely on an E8. Four pitches later, designated hitter Sam Travis made it 1-0 with a clutch double against left-hander Luis González.

Sacramento has yet to name a pitcher for Saturday. The River Cats will take on Tacoma right-hander Robert Dugger (0-3, 10.80). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Left fielder Braden Bishop had his 16-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 day.

Tacoma left fielder Dillon Thomas briefly doubled the lead to 2-0 in the seventh when he lined a ball past a diving Ramos and legged out an in-the-park home run. Yet, while Tacoma was celebrating, the River Cats appealed to third base, where Thomas was ruled to have missed the bag, and was called out.

