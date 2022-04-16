River Cats bash Aces with 5 home runs

Reno, Nev. - There was no shortage of fireworks at Greater Nevada Field as the Sacramento River Cats (7-4) put on an offensive clinic with an 18-8 thrashing of the Reno Aces (5-6) on Saturday.

The River Cats went 22-for-50 (.440) with 18 runs, 18 RBIs, five doubles, five home runs, and six walks.

After going down 3-0 in the first, the River Cats would go on to score at least one run in each of the next six innings to take an 18-6 lead.

Third baseman David Villar led the way, going 4-for-6 with three runs, five RBIs, and two home runs. Villar now has five of the River Cats' 13 home runs and 16 of the team's 60 RBIs.

Designated hitter Luis González, who was 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBIs, and a walk, had a strong day out of the leadoff spot.

Eight of the nine River Cats hitters knocked in a run and the first seven in the Sacramento lineup scored at least two runs. Every starter had at least two hits except first baseman Jason Krizan, who still had an impressive day going 1-for-3 with an RBI, three runs, and three walks.

Although the night was memorable, it was not one for the record books. The River Cats scored 23 runs at Las Vegas on July 23, 2004.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 5.00) can clinch the series with a win on Sunday. He'll rematch Reno lefty Tyler Gilbert (1-0, 7.20) at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Jason Vosler launched his first home run of the season, a third-inning solo shot off Reno righty Ryne Nelson (0-1). Catcher Ricardo Genovés had three RBIs in the game, going 4-for-6 with a double.

Sacramento right-hander Matt Carasiti (2-0) entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, escaped the jam with a fly out, and added a scoreless seventh.

