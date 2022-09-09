River Cats Bash 4 Homers, Drop Thirsty Thursday To Aviators

West Sacramento, Calif. - Four homers were not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (59-73) to victory as they fell 11-5 to the Las Vegas Aviators (65-67) on Thursday.

Rojas was superb at the plate, logging his first three hits since joining the River Cats, finishing 3-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle.

Sacramento originally led 1-0 with a first-inning run. Center fielder Austin Dean worked a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a single by third baseman José Rojas, and scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Yermín Mercedes.

After Las Vegas stormed righty Norwith Gudino (3-5) with three runs in the second, shortstop Dixon Machado made it a one-run game with a towering 420-foot, 105.8 MPH exit velocity solo shot.

Las Vegas center fielder Cal Stevenson extended the Aviators' lead to 6-2 in the third with a homer. Like Rojas, Stevenson finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs.

Down 11-3 in the ninth, left fielder Jason Vosler and center fielder Heliot Ramos each lined solo homers.

Lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-5, 9.44) will try for his first win since joining Sacramento. He'll be opposed by lefty Hogan Harris (0-2, 6.75) at 6:45 p.m. (PT) on Orange Friday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Gudino had two strikeouts and three earned runs on four hits and one walk in 2.0 innings.

Second baseman Ford Proctor followed up his two-hit Wednesday by going 2-for-3 with two walks on Thursday.

