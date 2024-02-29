River Cats Annual Preseason Party this Sunday, March 3

WHO/WHAT: The Sacramento River Cats are proud to kick off the opening to the 2024 season with their annual Preseason Party this Sunday, March 3 from 12-3 p.m. (PT). This event also marks the opening of the Sutter Health Park ticket office and offers fans in attendance free hot dogs and soda, live music, kid-friendly games and prizes including a scavenger hunt, and the debut of new merchandise.

Returning this year to Preseason Party, fans will have the chance to purchase a batting practice opportunity (weather permitting) with all proceeds benefitting the River Cats Foundation. There will also be game-worn jerseys and other authenticated items available for purchase, as will tickets for our 11th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity.

Tickets to the March 24 Exhibition Game between the River Cats and San Francisco Giants are currently only available through online presales or as part of the Best of Sutter Health Park 3-Pack, but a limited number of seats will be available to purchase at Sunday's Preseason Party.

COVERAGE: If you are interested in covering, please confirm your attendance with River Cats Communication Coordinator Jake Ward (media@rivercats.com or jward@rivercats.com) by Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m.

ADMISSION: Event admission is free. Tickets not required.

WHEN: Sunday, March 3 - Gates Open: 12 p.m. (11 a.m. for season ticket members) - Event Concludes: 3 p.m.

WHERE: Sutter Health Park - 400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento. Free on-site parking available. Follow along on River Cats social media channels Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

BAG POLICY: All bags must be CLEAR and no larger than 12"x12"x6". Accommodations will be made for camera and equipment bags, as needed.

