River Cats and Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Form New Partnership for 2023 Season

January 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort are thrilled to jointly announce their multiyear agreement on the naming rights of Sutter Health Park's Legacy Club, the all-inclusive, 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor upscale multipurpose space.

"We couldn't be more excited to make this announcement with our longtime partner, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort," said Sacramento River Cats' President and COO Chip Maxson. "We both look to bring fun and excitement to the Sacramento Region while giving back to our communities and employees, and this new partnership will do all of that and much more. The new Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Legacy Club will certainly be a Grand Slam with our fans."

The Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Legacy Club is the first of its kind in Sacramento. In addition to being an unmatched location to enjoy a baseball game, the space hosts corporate meetings, holiday parties, wedding receptions, and more.

"Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is honored to partner with the Sacramento River Cats as we introduce a new and premier experience to guests at Sutter Health Park," said Crystal Jack, CEO of Jackson Rancheria. "True to our mission, we look forward to bringing a phenomenal, one-of-a-kind experience to the Legacy Club and the entire region."

As part of the partnership, the River Cats and Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will work in conjunction to brand out the club area while creating fan engagement opportunities that will be shuttled between the two organizations.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.