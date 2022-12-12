River Cats Add "Super" Twist to 2023 Giant Pack for Holiday Season

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have bolstered their fan-favorite Giant Pack for the holiday season with the release of the Giant Pack Marvel Edition.

The Giant Pack Marvel Edition, which is exclusively available from Dec. 12-16, has over a $500 value and can be purchased online for $279 at Rivercats.com.

The Giant Pack already consists of nine of the best games on the schedule, seven fireworks nights, and six guaranteed giveaways.

The River Cats Marvel Edition is powered up with a ticket to Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, and a Marvel-inspired River Cats hat, which the team will be donning during the Defenders of the Diamond game.

Additionally, owners of this ticket pack receive the exclusive ability to watch the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond postgame fireworks from the field.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, one of the River Cats' highest attended games in 2022, has been officially set for Saturday Aug. 5 at Sutter Health Park.

More information can be found about the 2023 Giant Pack Marvel Edition, as well as other ticket membership information, at Rivercats.com.

All apparel sporting the new River Cats' Marvel-inspired logo, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats (fitted, flex fit, and adjustable), are available at the On Deck Shop at Sutter Health Park, or on Rivercats.com.

