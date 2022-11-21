River Cats' 2023 Giant Pack Now Available

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to announce the release of their Giant Pack, which includes nine of the best games on the River Cats' 2023 schedule.

"With the Giant Pack experience, you'll cheer on the River Cats while receiving this season's six premium giveaways and enjoying a postgame firework show at seven of the nine games included," said Troy Loparco, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing for the River Cats. "It's hard to find a better value than this ticket pack."

The fan-favorite ticket package, valued at over $435, can be purchased online for $229 at Rivercats.com.

The Giant Pack includes Opening Night, Independence Eve, and Fan Appreciation Day along with seven postgame fireworks shows and six guaranteed giveaways.

Those that purchase the Giant Pack by Nov. 28 will also receive a River Cats hat and 10 percent off at the On Deck Shop upon hat pickup.

More information about the 2023 Giant Pack, as well as other ticket membership details, can be found at Rivercats.com.

