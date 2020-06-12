River Bandits/Purina to Hold Pet Food Pantry at Modern Woodmen Park

Davenport, Iowa - the Quad Cities River Bandits and Purina are teaming up to hold a contactless drive-thru pet food pantry on Saturday, June 20 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park to help pet-friendly families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The drive-thru format requires recipients to arrive and remain in their vehicle, while associates from Purina's Davenport factory and River Bandits staff load the pet food into the trunk or hatchback. Pet food will be available while supplies last.

"Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets, and we are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time," said Casey Hansen, Davenport Purina, Factory Manager.

"Pets and pet owners are terrific and vital members of our community," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "We love our Bark in the Park Sunday games when dog owners can bring their pets for free, and we want to do all we can to ensure every Quad Cities pet gets the food and nutrition he or she needs. In these very challenging times, we're looking forward to helping a lot of wonderful pets and wonderful families."

Saturday, June 20 - 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Modern Woodmen Park 209 S. Gaines St.

Davenport, IA 52802

