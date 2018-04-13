River Bandits Homestand Preview: April 17-19 vs. Peoria

April 17 - April 19, 2018

Modern Woodmen Park

Davenport, Iowa

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, April 17 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Astros) vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) 6:35 PM

Wednesday, April 18 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Astros) vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) 6:35 PM

Thursday, April 19 - Quad Cities River Bandits (Astros) vs. Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) 6:35 PM

Pregame coverage begins 20 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch time

All games are broadcast on KBOB 1170 AM and streamed via the River Bandits website at www.riverbandits.com. Broadcasts are also available via the TuneIn app and at TuneIn.com. Additionally, all home games stream live with video on MiLB.tv.

Jason Kempf and Logan Ratick (each in their first seasons with the River Bandits) will handle the broadcasts for all 140 regular season games.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, April 17

o Dew for Tuesday

- Bring an empty Mountain Dew bottle/can to the box office and receive a free soda voucher for the game.

Wednesday, April 18

We Care Wednesday

Zeglin's 50-50 Raffle and a portion of parking proceeds from that night's game will benefit the Animal Aid Humane Society.

Reynolds Ford Used Car Giveaway: A used car will be taken home by one lucky fan. Enter to win at the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union Guest Services Desk.

$2 Summer Shandys

Thursday, April 19

Thirsty Thursday

$2 Beer and Soda specials

River Bandits On The Field

The River Bandits opened the most recent homestand with an 11-1 win over Kane County on Monday night.

Outfielder J.J. Matijevic went 3-4 with two home runs and three RBI. Fellow outfielder Corey Julks hit a two-run home run for Quad Cities in the win.

Houston Astros 2017 first-round draft pick RHP J.B. Bukauskas struck out six batters in his first start for the River Bandits.

Starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval earned the win on Thursday night for Quad Cities. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowed 5 hits without giving up a run, while striking out five batters without issuing a walk. At one point, Sandoval retired 10 consecutive hitters. The River Bandits beat the Cougars 5-2.

Quad Cities and Kane County split the series 2-2. It was the first time that the two teams met during the 2018 season.

Quad Cities plays three games in Burlington (Friday-Sunday) for two consecutive weekends (April 13-15, 20-22). The Bees are the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

