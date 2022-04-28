River Bandits Gust Back to Swipe 7-5 Win Away from Cubs

Davenport, IA - Last week, it was the South Bend Cubs coming back twice to beat the Quad Cities River Bandits by a final of 7-5. On Wednesday night in Downtown Davenport, the Quad Cities stormed through a 4-0 early South Bend lead to beat the Cubs by the aforementioned two runs.

In one of the wildest wind conditions that you will see in baseball, the breeze off of the Mississippi River just outside of Modern Woodmen Park was howling in from left field. Last night, the Cubs hammered four home runs on a night where the wind was whipping out to straightaway left field. Wednesday was an entirely different story, as the wind played a major part in the game.

The Big Muddy wind did not impact South Bend's first big moment of the game, as Bradlee Beesley led things off with a sharp single into right field. Two batters later, Yohendrick Pinango laced a ball deep over the right field wall to make it a 2-0 South Bend lead. The ball did not dunk into the River, but deflected back onto the field.

On the mound for the Cubs was quick-working lefty DJ Herz. The 21-year-old southpaw went four innings of no-hit and scoreless baseball last time out against Beloit, but couldn't replicate the same perfection on Wednesday. Still, Herz worked around some walks to put together another quality outing.

In three innings, Herz allowed one run on four hits, while walking three and striking out a season-high six batters. The three walks were the most since last season, but his biggest moment of the game came when Quad Cities loaded the bases.

South Bend plated two more runs in the top of the 3rd on RBI singles from Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis. In the bottom of that inning, the River Bandits brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases juiced, and Herz shut the door.

For each of his three innings, Herz struck out the second and third outs of each frame. That was no different in the 3rd, as he got Luca Tresh and Kale Emshoff swinging. With a 4-0 lead, South Bend was hoping to heighten their record back to above .500, as it came in at 8-8.

The wind became a factor in the middle innings though. As it got colder, the Mississippi River breeze really started to impact the flight of baseballs. The crowd in Davenport saw pop-ups that were meant for left field being caught by second basemen, line drives zigging and zagging, and unpredictability all night long.

Quad Cities added two runs in the bottom of the 4th, and plated four in the bottom of the 5th. The eventual game winning hit came when Dillan Shrum doubled to left field, scoring both Emshoff and Cam Williams.

In the middle innings, lefty Emilio Marquez tossed three frames of scoreless relief with five strikeouts. He eventually earned the win. South Bend was able to plate a run to get back into it in the 8th when Mervis came home to score on a RBI groundout from Ed Howard. In the 9th, South Bend received singles from Pinango and Canario to put the tying run on base, but hard throwing righty Kasey Kalich finished off the save.

Canario ended his night going 3/5 with another RBI. He has been on-base for 13 consecutive games.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 8-9 on the season and have split the first two games of the series with the River Bandits. They'll look to take the lead in the series on Thursday night at 7:30 PM. Right-hander Kohl Franklin is expected to be on the bump for South Bend.

