Rivalry Resumes Between Peoria and Quad City this Friday & Sunday

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (32-11-1-4) resume their rivalry with the Quad City Storm (18-19-0-0) for a Friday-Sunday series at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm and 3:15 pm respectively. It will be the tenth of fifteen meetings between Peoria and Quad City this year. The Rivermen are 7-0-2 against the Storm this year.

THE DETAILS

Friday night will be $5.00 Ticket Night, featuring $5.00 tickets for all upper bowl and select lower bowl seats. To date, over 7000 tickets have been sold for Friday night's game. The first 1000 fans in the building will receive a free Rivermen flag, courtesy of Carle Health.

On Sunday the Rivermen will be hosting a Saint Patrick's Day Celebration with the team wearing specialty green uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game. In addition, it will be the team's final Sunday Family Funday of the year with $7.00 upper bowl kids tickets, a pre-game kids fest, and a post-game skate with the team.

WHY IT MATTERS

Peoria and Quad City come into this weekend as the two hottest teams in the SPHL. Both teams are 9-1-0 in their last ten games and rank in the top three in goals scored per game. The War on I-74 comes to a head this weekend with the Rivermen boasting a 16-4 points lead on the Storm. Peoria, with a single point this weekend, can clinch the War on I-74 trophy played for every year between the Rivermen and the Storm.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen come into this weekend's series having won 10 home games in a row. This comes after a sweep of the Pensacola Ice Flyers last weekend. The Rivermen continue to chase the Birmingham Bulls for first place in the SPHL. With 69 points to Birmingham's 71, the Rivermen are just two points behind the leaders.

WHO'S HOT?

Defenseman Braydon Barker netted a hat trick on Saturday night against the Ice Flyers while adding an assist on Friday night. Barker's hat trick marked the fourth Rivermen hat trick of the year.

SCOUTING THE STORM

Quad City is coming off an emphatic home sweep of the Macon Mayhem last weekend where the Storm out-scored 17-3 and clinched a playoff spot for the second year in the last three. The Storm however suffered some losses as Patricks Marcinkevics, Michael Greco and Michael Moran will all be unavailable for the Storm this weekend due to suspensions.

