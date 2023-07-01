Ritter Goes Deep As Fresno's Win Streak Snapped By Stockton 5-2 To Conclude June

July 1, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (41-31, 5-1) dropped a 5-2 affair to the Stockton Ports (28-44, 3-3) Friday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno saw their season-long seven-game winning streak come to an end, their first loss in the second half. The Grizzlies fell to 18-5 in their last 23 contests and finished 18-7 in the month of June. Fresno stumbled to 54-21 (11-10 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 27-6 (5-4 this year) record at Banner Island Ballpark.

Stockton seized a 1-0 lead in the first when Colby Thomas led off with a booming homer to center, his eighth big fly of the year. In the third, the Ports extended their advantage to 3-0 when Brennan Milone muscled a two-run clout over the left-center field wall. It was Milone's 10th longball as he returned to the lineup from an injury. Stockton made it 4-0 in the fourth when Bjay Cooke plated Jose Escorche with a single to right.

Fresno cut into the deficit with a run in the sixth and seventh. Jesus Bugarin roped a double into deep center, adding Andy Perez. Bugarin picked up his 14th RBI in his current seven-game hit streak. In the seventh, Ryan Ritter pummeled a solo shot off of MLB rehabber Richard Lovelady. It was Ritter's third time going deep over his last two games and California League-best 17th of the season. Over the last two nights, Ritter has reached base eight times with seven hits (three homers).

The Ports registered an insurance run in the eighth from a Cameron Masterman sacrifice fly, scoring Henry Bolte, who tripled. The 5-2 lead was enough for Blaze Pontes to secure his sixth save of the season. Pontes tossed one and two-thirds innings of relief. Stockton starter Luis Carrasco (1-2) enjoyed the decision after six stellar frames of one-run ball. Carrasco scattered eight hits and did not walk a batter, fanning six. Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky (5-5) agonized the defeat after five innings of work. Prosecky allowed a quartet of runs and struck out eight.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense yielded 10 hits with six batters notching at least one. Ritter led the way with three hits while both Andy Perez and Parker Kelly spanked two hits apiece. One of Kelly's hits landed for a double. The Ports needed just six hits in the triumph. Half of the Stockton hits went for extra-bases (two homers, one triple). The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Ryan Ritter (3-4, HR, RBI, R)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, R, SB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-4, 2B)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Luis Carrasco and RHP Blaze Pontes (7.2 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- 1B Brennan Milone (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Colby Thomas (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 2B Jose Escorche (2-4, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday July 1 Stockton

Ports

(Road) Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (5-3, 4.17) vs. Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (3-4, 4.06) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Michael Prosecky gave up two homers in the loss. Coming into the contest, he had just allowed one homer, which was to former Fresno State Bulldog Zach Morgan.

Braxton Hyde hurled two scoreless innings of relief, fanning a pair. The Grizzlies staff struck out 10 Ports batters, giving them 37 punchouts in the three games of the series so far.

The Ports had two MLB rehabbers play in the game. Longtime catcher Manny Pina walked and scored over three plate appearances. Lefty reliever Richard Lovelady tossed one inning for Stockton. Lovelady faced the Grizzlies when the team was in Triple-A. Lovelady was playing for the Omaha Storm Chasers in the Kansas City Royals organization.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.