Rinne Wins Vezina Trophy as NHL's Top Goalie

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals Alumni and current Predators goalie Pekka Rinne won the Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the NHL at the 2018 NHL Awards Presented by Hulu at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Rinne, 35, finished third in the NHL with 42 wins and helped the Predators to their first Presidents' Trophy and Nashville records for wins (53) and points (117). His eight shutouts were a Predators record and tied for the NHL lead with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rinne ranked fifth in goals-against average (2.31) and tied for sixth in save percentage (927). He won 11 straight games from Feb. 19-March 19, including becoming the 34th goaltender in NHL history to win 300 games on Feb. 22.

It was the first Vezina Trophy for Rinne, a four-time finalist who finished second in 2011 and 2015, and third in 2012. Rinne became the seventh goalie in NHL history to have at least 40 wins in three seasons (2011-12, 2014-15).

Rinne is the first Admirals Alum to win a major post-season NHL Award.

Rinne spent three seasons with the Admirals from 2005-08, compiling a 83-49-11 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.54 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 147 contests. He was a two-time AHL All-Star and is the only goalie in team history to win at least 30 games in two seasons. During his rookie season of 2005-06 he backstopped the team to the Calder Cup Finals, winning nine games in a row in the process, and his 36 wins in 2007-08 is tied for the club record.

