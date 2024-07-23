Ringing the Bell: USL Championship Save of the Week Nominees: Week 20

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A thrilling week of action in the USL Championship saw some of the league's goalkeepers step up to the mark with some spectacular denials across the 11-game slate. We've picked out four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.