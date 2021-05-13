Rincones, Kilian Garner Player of the Week Honors

EUGENE, OR - It's a clean sweep to start the High-A West era in Eugene as outfielder Diego Rincones and starting pitcher Caleb Kilian have been named the league's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the first week of the 2021 Minor League Baseball season.

Rincones, playing in his fifth professional season after signing with the San Francisco Giants out of Venezuela, has set the league on fire right out of the chute, helping pace the league's best offense with some flat-out gawdy offensive numbers.

Through seven games played, Rincones has posted the following marks (High-A West ranks noted):

* .429 Batting Average (2nd)

* 3 Home Runs (T-2nd)

* 6 RBI (T-5th)

* .484 On-Base Percentage (T-4th)

* .893 Slugging Percentage (2nd)

* 1.377 OPS (2nd)

* 12 Hits (1st)

* 3 Doubles (T-3rd)

* 7 Extra-Base Hits (1st)

* 25 Total Bases (1st)

Not to be outdone, Kilian has been exceptional on the mound through his first two starts of the season for the Emeralds. An 8th round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech, Kilian has gone 1-0 over 9.0 innings pitched with fourteen strikeouts while allowing just four hits, one earned run, and zero walks.

Rincones is slated to be in the starting lineup tonight at PK Park as the Emeralds host the Hillsboro Hops in the first home series of the season, a four-game set at PK Park. Meanwhile, Kilian is scheduled to start on the mound for the Ems in the series finale on Sunday.

