Rincones Jr. Homers, But Claws Fall 4-2 on the 4th of July in ShoreTown

July 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Marcos Cabrera had three hits and a home run while Tyrone Yulie struck out nine over five innings and Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 4-2 on the 4th of July at sold out ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (5-5/40-35) has dropped two straight while Hudson Valley (4-6/43-33) has now won four straight both overall and against the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Gabriel Rincones Jr., his first home run as a BlueClaw and sixth of the season overall.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the third when they scored twice on four hits. Marcos Cabrera tied the game with an RBI single and then Augustin Ramirez drove in Cabrera with a two-out double to put the Renegades up 2-1. After Grant Richardson singled to start the fourth, Cabrera hit a two-run home run into the shrubs behind the centerfield wall for a 4-1 Hudson Valley lead. It was his fourth home run of the season.

BlueClaws starter Matt Osterberg gave up four runs on seven hits over four innings of work.

Tyrone Yulie started for Hudson Valley and struck out nine over five innings, allowing just one run.

The BlueClaws got a run in the seventh on a throwing error from second baseman Ben Cowles, allowing a run to score.

Jersey Shore threatened late but left five on base in the last three innings. In the ninth, they had two on with none out but Clay Aguilar got Andrick Nava to fly to left, struck out pinch hitting Anthony Quirion, and got pinch hitting Freylin Minyety to ground out to third base to end the game.

Hao-Yu Lee went 0-4 and had his hitting streak snapped at 10 games.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.