Riley Smith Returning to Reno Aces in 2021

March 23, 2021







RENO, Nev. - The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned Riley Smith to Reno to start the 2021 season. Smith last played in Reno in 2019, and returns after a strong stint with the Diamondbacks in 2020.

The right-handed pitcher went 2-0 in six games with Arizona last season, boasting a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings. Smith was named the team's rookie of the year by Baseball America, striking out 18 and walking just five. Opponents hit just .234 against him, and Smith even posted a WHIP of just 1.09.

With the Aces in 2019, Smith went 2-2 with a 6.89 ERA in 62.2 innings across 12 starts. Outside of Reno, Smith started 13 games for the Double-A Jackson Generals under current Aces skipper Blake Lalli. With the Generals, Smith managed a 4-4 record to go along with a 6.89 ERA in 71.1 innings. Between the two teams, Smith struck out 110 in 134 innings.

Smith joins 2019 Aces teammate Andy Young on the list of players optioned to Reno in recent weeks, ahead of the 2021 Triple-A season opener on May 6.

