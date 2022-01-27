Righty Reliever Dylan Peiffer Returns to Ducks

January 27, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Dylan Peiffer. He begins his second season with the Ducks and second in professional baseball.

"Dylan did a tremendous job for us in his professional debut last season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He handled several different roles in our bullpen, and we are happy to have him back in the fold for 2022."

Peiffer joined the Ducks in August of 2021 after beginning the year with the Williamsport Crosscutters of the MLB Draft League. He made 21 appearances with the Ducks during the regular season, posting a 3-2 record with a 1.69 ERA, one save and 30 strikeouts over 26.2 innings of work. He conceded an earned run in just four of his 21 outings, yielding only five earned runs total, and made seven appearances of more than one inning. The 23-year-old then pitched in three games during the postseason, allowing only one earned run in four innings while striking out four batters.

The Allentown, Pa., native appeared in seven games with Williamsport following his collegiate career at Widener University. He went 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA, one save and 16 strikeouts over 12.1 innings. In his five seasons of college baseball, the righty compiled a 15-10 record with a 3.65 ERA, eight complete games, four shutouts, one save and 176 strikeouts over 202.1 innings across 46 games (31 starts). He was named to the Mid Atlantic Conference in 2020 and twice was named the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.