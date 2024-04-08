Righthander Davis Feldman Returning to RedHawks

Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a huge boost to its starting rotation with the re-signing of veteran righthander Davis Feldman. This will officially be Feldman's fourth season in a RedHawks uniform, having spent part of 2021, all of 2022, and part of the 2023 season with Fargo-Moorhead.

Feldman made four starts with the RedHawks early last season, posting a record of 3-1 with an outstanding 2.42 ERA. He struck out 29 batters over 26 innings. Those numbers caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays organization who signed Feldman to a contract and assigned him to Class A Dunedin (FL) of the Florida State League. The native of Warren, MI tossed 48.1 innings with Dunedin with a record of 2-6 and 4.47 ERA. He struck out 42, walked 29, and allowed 51 hits. Feldman also pitched two games with Toronto's Class AA New Hampshire (Manchester, NH) Fisher Cats of the Eastern League where he went 1-0 over 6.1 innings, allowing zero runs while striking out six.

The 26-year-old Feldman pitched collegiately at Eastern Michigan University (Ypsilanti, MI) from 2016-2021. Over his five seasons he made 29 starts and pitched a total of 188 innings, striking out 129, walking 88, and allowing 199 hits. His best season in college was his fifth year in 2021 going 4-5 on the mound with a sparkling 2.75 earned run average, striking out 58 in 59 innings of work and walking 19. Feldman made ten starts that season for the Eagles.

After Eastern Michigan, Feldman began his post-collegiate career in the summer of 2021 with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Niles, OH) of the MLB Draft League pitching 9.2 innings. He then signed professionally with the Lexington (KY) Legends (Lexington, KY) of the independent Atlantic League, tossing 29.2 innings. Feldman found his best success later that season in his first stint in Fargo where he went a perfect 3-0 over 14 innings all in relief. He returned to the RedHawks in 2022, making 28 total appearances and 16 starts. He posted a 6-6 record with a 5.03 ERA along with 98 strikeouts over 107.1 innings. Feldman averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings of work.

Fargo-Moorhead now has 26 players under contract. The RedHawks open the 2024 American Association season with a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series versus the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night, May 10th, followed by a three-game series against the defending AA champion Kansas City Monarchs starting Monday, May 13th.

