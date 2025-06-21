Right Place, Right Time: St-Georges Pounces on the Rebound and Scores! #nwsl
June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Spirit Looking for Return to Impressive Road Form in Trip to California - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match - Washington Spirit
- Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez Called up by Costa Rica for International Friendly - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC for Juneteenth Match
- Utah Royals FC Shut Out at Home Against Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces Two Summer Friendlies against San Diego Wave FC
- Early Lead Slips Away: Royals Fall on the Road in Kentucky