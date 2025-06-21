Sports stats

NWSL Utah Royals FC

Right Place, Right Time: St-Georges Pounces on the Rebound and Scores! #nwsl

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video


Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central