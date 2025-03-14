Right Place, Right Time for Ashley Hatch #NWSL

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.