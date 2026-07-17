MLS Portland Timbers

Right off the Dome. Kevin Kelsey with a BEAUTY for @TimbersFC

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video


Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central