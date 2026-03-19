"RIGHT AT FULL TIME, IT's HISTORY FOR ASHEVILLE CITY!!!!!"

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

Ben Assane Fall put a bow on a historic night in Asheville, sliding home the host's third goal in the 99th minute after forcing a turnover just outside the Greenville penalty area.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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