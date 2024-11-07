Riding High: Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams Is the USL Championship Player of the Month

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship today announced Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams had been voted the league's Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for October as he recorded four goals and two assists in four appearances to help lead the first-year club into the USL Championship Playoffs with a strong conclusion to the campaign.

