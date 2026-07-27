Ridgefield and Edmonton Take Home Honors.

Published on July 27, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League has announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week award winners for July 20-26.

Player of the Week: Josh Proctor, Ridgefield Raptors

This week, Ridgefield's Proctor went 9 for 22 (.409) with 10 RBI and four home runs. Seven walks pushed his total time on base to 16 in the week's action. In a 16-3 win over the Bend Elks on Sunday, Proctor reached base all six times he batted, including two of those four homers. The Raptors, who clinched a playoff spot last month by winning the South's first-half crown, have been hot again lately, winning seven of their last eight games.

Proctor, who debuted in the WCL last summer with Corvallis, is coming off an outstanding freshman season at Oregon State, in which he batted .283/.377/.503 in 51 games.

Pitcher of the Week: Trey Nance, Edmonton Riverhawks

Nance was the big story in Friday night's critical matchup with Kelowna, throwing 8 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on six hits. He carried a shutout bid into the ninth inning. The Riverhawks held on for a 5-1 win, their first of a three-game sweep to tie the Falcons for the second-best record in the North and (as things stand now) the No. 2 seed in the first round of the divisional playoffs. It was quite the week for Nance, who just signed with Arkansas at Pine Bluff.







West Coast League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.