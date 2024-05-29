Riders Sweep Missions in Doubleheader, Win Fifth in a Row

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders swept the San Antonio Missions in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, winning 6-3 and 6-4 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

In game one, Frisco (30-17) jumped on the board first in the first inning when Josh Hatcher hammered a three-run home run off of San Antonio (22-24) starting pitcher Robby Snelling (1-4).

The Rider then added on in the second with three more runs on a Cooper Johnson solo home run and a two-run single from Cody Freeman to balloon the lead to 6-0.

San Antonio came back wit ha run in the fourth and a two-run home run from Robert Perez Jr. in the sixth, but Triston Polley threw the last two innings in the win.

Ryan Garcia (4-2) earned the victory for Frisco, allowing just one run across his five innings while striking out four and walking three.

Offensively, Liam Hicks collected a pair of hits, including a double and was the only Riders player with a multi-hit game.

Game two featured the RoughRiders as the home team, as it was scheduled following the series finale on May 12th in Frisco being postponed due to rain.

San Antonio scored first on a Juan Zabala sacrifice fly in the second, but the Riders answered immediately when Alex De Goti singled home the game-tying run in the bottom of the second.

After a Perez Jr. two-run triple pushed San Antonio out in front in the third inning, Geisel Cepeda knotted the game again at 3-3 with a two-run single of his own in the home-half of the fourth.

San Antonio then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch against Ricky DeVito (2-0), but Frisco fought back. In the bottom of the sixth, Kellen Strahm plated the game-tying and go-ahead runs with a two-RBI single and then stole second and scored on a pair of errors to give Frisco a 6-4 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, with two runners on at second and third and one out, Keyber Rodriguez made a diving catch at second base and turned it into a game-ending double play, securing the victory for Frisco.

Josh Roberson (2-1) took the loss in game two for the Missions.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their seven-game series with the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th. RHP Ben Anderson (2-3, 5.01) is slated to take the hill for the Riders against LHP Austin Krob (2-1, 4.00).

