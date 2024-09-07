Riders Start the Second Half Strong with An 81-Yd Pickup: CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Saskatchewan pulls ahead of Winnipeg to start the 2nd half with an 81-yd reception from Schaffer-Baker, and an 8-yd touchdown from Emilus.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.