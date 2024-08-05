Riders Shore up the Trenches, Sign DL Black, OL Noll

August 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive linemanEric Blackand National offensive linemanBraydonNoll.

Black(6'4-247) joins the Roughriders after spending the start of the 2024 season with the Edmonton Elks.

A strong senior season at Stony Brook University led Black to an invite to New York Giants mini camp in 2023. He led the Seawolves' defense with five sacks and ranked second on the team with seven tackles for loss while also earning19 total tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble over ten games played. He was named to the prestigious National Football Foundation and to the College Hall of Fame New Hampshire Honor Society for his success both on the field and in the classroom.

Black's collegiate career began as a walk-on at the University of Buffalo (2018-21) where he quickly earned a scholarship and secured a starting job on the Bulls defensive line. He played 29 games tallying 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In the 2020 Camellia Bowl, Black registered two sacks, which helped his team secure the win over Marshall.

Noll(6'5-297) was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth round, 35thoverall, of the 2022 CFL Draft. He suited up for four games in the Double Blue, making his CFL debut August 6, 2022 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He is a 2022 Grey Cup Champion.

The 27-year-old from Orangeville, Ontario attended Wilfrid Laurier University from 2016-21. He suited up for 23 games, including 15 consecutive starts, and spent time at all five offensive line positions during his career as a Golden Hawk. Noll was initially recruited as a defensive lineman but was switched to offensive line in his sophomore season.

