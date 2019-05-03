Riders Outpitch Travs to Take Opener

Frisco, TX-The Arkansas Travelers had their three game win streak snapped in the opener of a series between first place clubs, falling to the Frisco RoughRiders, 4-1 on Wednesday. The Riders scored three times with two out in the third to get control of the game. Arkansas' lone tally came in the fourth on a Nick Zammarelli RBI hit. Four different times, the Travs had their leadoff batter of an inning reach base but lost that runner on the bases all four times. Nabil Crismatt worked six innings in the start for the Travs but took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Crismatt fired an errant pickoff throw to first with two out in the third moving the runner to third. The next three batters delivered RBI hits to put the Riders in front.

* Frisco loaded the bases with none out in the sixth but Crismatt came back to strike out the next three Riders keeping the Travs in the game, down by two runs.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-3, BB

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: L, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* All four Frisco runs scored with two outs.

* The Travs are now 1-4 against the South Division leaders.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Thursday night at 7:05 in Frisco. Right-hander Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.44) gets the start against righty Emerson Martinez (1-0, 4.71). The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest and will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

