Riders Offense Tamped by RockHounds in Defeat

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 3-1 on Saturday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds (52-55) scored all three of their runs in the third. Jonah Bride drew first blood with a sacrifice fly before JJ Schwarz singled home the second run of the inning. Logan Davidson finished out the scoring with a sacrifice fly of his own to make it 3-0.

The RoughRiders did not find the scoreboard until the eighth when Bubba Thompson hit a sacrifice fly, plating Matt Whatley, to draw within 3-1.

Cole Winn started the game for the RoughRiders, throwing two shutout innings before Ronny Henriquez (4-4) followed in long relief. Henriquez allowed three runs over his five innings, striking out six.

In his Double-A debut, Colin Peluse (1-0) earned the win with 5.0 shutout innings in his start.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds finish off the series on Sunday, September 5th at 2:00 p.m. RHP Zak Kent (0-2, 4.97) starts for Frisco.

